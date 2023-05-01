Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has soared by 186.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 179.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on May 01, 2023 was 686.48K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stock saw an increase of 179.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 138.65% and a quarterly increase of 96.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 123.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 61.98% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 192.80% for DXF’s stock, with a 37.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at 157.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 61.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 123.77%, as shares surge +149.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +179.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1374. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 97.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.