Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 6.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPG is 1.13.

The average price recommended by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is $21.83, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On May 01, 2023, LPG’s average trading volume was 651.64K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

LPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 22.22, but the company has seen a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPG’s Market Performance

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.68% gain in the past month and a 19.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for LPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 29.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.85 back on Mar 31. After this action, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C now owns 1,735,837 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $198,500 using the latest closing price.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, the President and CEO of Dorian LPG Ltd., purchase 10,000 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C is holding 126,000 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.79. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.16. Total debt to assets is 41.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.