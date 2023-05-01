Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is 0.80.

The public float for DOGZ is 30.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on May 01, 2023 was 49.01K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)’s stock price has soared by 7.11 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has experienced a 8.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.55% rise in the past month, and a -4.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.11% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7636. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.