Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has soared by 4.94 in relation to previous closing price of 10.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 717.50x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) by analysts is $15.00, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 111.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CTKB was 745.96K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stock saw an increase of 13.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.72% and a quarterly increase of -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.01% for CTKB’s stock, with a -5.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

CTKB Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +28.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Apr 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 108,201 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $30,720 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,886,053 shares at $194,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek Biosciences Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.