Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has increased by 9.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -5.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on May 01, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stock saw a decrease of -5.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.39% for Cybin Inc. (CYBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3685. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.