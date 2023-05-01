CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 13.44x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXAI on May 01, 2023 was 5.56M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has jumped by 24.65 compared to previous close of 10.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI’s stock has risen by 56.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 722.88% and a quarterly rise of 25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 47.19% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 99.10% for CXAI’s stock, with a 35.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 84.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.95%, as shares surge +733.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +56.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.