Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on May 01, 2023 was 8.51M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a 64.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a 64.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.48% gain in the past month and a -44.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 65.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.29% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.40% for CRKN’s stock, with a -51.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 65.53%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +64.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1177. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.