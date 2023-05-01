Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05 in relation to its previous close of 503.22. However, the company has experienced a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Costco’s Sales Fall Short as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COST is $544.62, which is $54.74 above the current price. The public float for COST is 441.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COST on May 01, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

COST’s Market Performance

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has seen a -3.62% decrease in the past week, with a 0.29% rise in the past month, and a -2.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $560. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to COST, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

COST Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $497.75. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Frates Caton, who sale 600 shares at the price of $497.35 back on Apr 11. After this action, Frates Caton now owns 4,320 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $298,408 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 2,068 shares at $483.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 25,350 shares at $999,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.57. The total capital return value is set at 25.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 55.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 17.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.24 and the total asset turnover is 3.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.