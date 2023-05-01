Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.73 in comparison to its previous close of 40.27, however, the company has experienced a 9.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Comcast Revenue Slips Amid Advertising Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is above average at 31.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CMCSA is 4.16B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMCSA on May 01, 2023 was 18.56M shares.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has seen a 9.62% increase in the past week, with a 11.96% rise in the past month, and a 4.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.20% for CMCSA’s stock, with a 14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $44 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCSA reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CMCSA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CMCSA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CMCSA Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.10. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.