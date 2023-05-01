CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.04x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CNEY was 1.49M shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a 3.61% rise in the past month, and a -63.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for CNEY’s stock, with a -83.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2019. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -72.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.