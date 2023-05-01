Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.82 in comparison to its previous close of 30.09, however, the company has experienced a 7.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.30.

The public float for CFG is 479.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume for CFG on May 01, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has seen a 7.43% increase in the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a -28.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for CFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for CFG’s stock, with a -17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

CFG Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.55. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Subramaniam Shivan S., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $28.79 back on Apr 21. After this action, Subramaniam Shivan S. now owns 66,263 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $95,007 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Kevin, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., sale 90,689 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Cummings Kevin is holding 455,789 shares at $3,899,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.