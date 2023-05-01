Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSCO is $56.59, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CSCO on May 01, 2023 was 19.06M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 46.56, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.66% and a quarterly drop of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for CSCO’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

CSCO Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.50. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,142 shares at the price of $48.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 180,697 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $153,261 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 812 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 267,608 shares at $39,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.