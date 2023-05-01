China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPHI on May 01, 2023 was 190.61K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has increased by 6.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPHI’s Market Performance

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.71% decline in the past month and a -64.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.82% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for CPHI’s stock, with a -70.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3520. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -62.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -96.40, with -21.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.