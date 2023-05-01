Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (CHKP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has gone down by -7.19% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a -3.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for CHKP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $138.23, which is $17.63 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 100.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on May 01, 2023 was 801.28K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has dropped by -4.57 compared to previous close of 127.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $151 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Underperform” to CHKP, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

CHKP Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.34. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.