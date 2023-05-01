Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CHSN was 531.33K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) has surged by 16.23 when compared to previous closing price of 1.54, but the company has seen a 15.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHSN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.55% for CHSN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.18% for the last 200 days.

CHSN Trading at 23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN rose by +14.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3864. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.03 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at +3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.