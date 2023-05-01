Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has gone down by -4.00% for the week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month and a -17.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for CVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for CVE’s stock, with a -8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by analysts is $22.86, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CVE was 7.95M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has plunge by 4.35relation to previous closing price of 16.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CVE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CVE Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.