Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is $0.04, which is $325.82 above the current market price. The public float for CZOO is 26.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On May 01, 2023, CZOO’s average trading volume was 267.95K shares.

CZOO) stock’s latest price update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO)’s stock price has soared by 2.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CZOO’s Market Performance

CZOO’s stock has fallen by -6.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.52% and a quarterly drop of -54.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Cazoo Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.21% for CZOO’s stock, with a -73.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $2.33 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZOO reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CZOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CZOO, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CZOO Trading at -20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2770. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -41.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.56 for the present operating margin

-2.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -41.50. Equity return is now at value -174.50, with -69.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.