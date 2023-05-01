Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a 11.30% increase in the past week, with a -25.09% drop in the past month, and a -6.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.76% for CTLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTLT is $66.25, which is $13.21 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for CTLT on May 01, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has soared by 6.75 in relation to previous closing price of 46.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/14/23 that Catalent Issues a Profit Warning. The Stock Is S&P 500’s Leading Decliner.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CTLT, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.61. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.