C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 17.59. However, the company has seen a -11.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AI is $19.70, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 34.33% of that float. The average trading volume for AI on May 01, 2023 was 26.81M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw a decrease of -11.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.41% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for C3.ai Inc. (AI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.81% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to AI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

AI Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 59.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 209,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,960 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 553 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 341,409 shares at $14,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.