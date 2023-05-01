Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 67.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is above average at 19.46x. The 36-month beta value for BMY is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMY is 2.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of BMY on May 01, 2023 was 7.82M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stock saw a decrease of -5.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for BMY’s stock, with a -7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMY, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

BMY Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.70. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $74.65 back on Feb 06. After this action, Caforio Giovanni now owns 236,104 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $17,916,000 using the latest closing price.

Powell Ann, the EVP, Chief Human Resources of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 11,183 shares at $74.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Powell Ann is holding 23,043 shares at $835,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.