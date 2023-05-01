Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 52.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSX is $57.88, which is $5.14 above the current price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on May 01, 2023 was 8.81M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

BSX stock saw an increase of 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.19% and a quarterly increase of 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for BSX’s stock, with a 17.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BSX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Carruthers Wendy, who sale 11,671 shares at the price of $51.96 back on Apr 17. After this action, Carruthers Wendy now owns 83,373 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $606,423 using the latest closing price.

Mirviss Jeffrey B., the EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 4,903 shares at $50.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Mirviss Jeffrey B. is holding 78,673 shares at $247,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.