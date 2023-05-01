BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) by analysts is $3.88, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for BIOL is 22.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BIOL was 993.19K shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) has increased by 19.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIOL’s Market Performance

BIOL’s stock has risen by 8.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.66% and a quarterly drop of -56.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.74% for BIOLASE Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for BIOL’s stock, with a -85.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for BIOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOL reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2017.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Hold” to BIOL, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BIOL Trading at -30.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2552. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw -61.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from LORD JONATHAN T MD, who sale 3,537 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, LORD JONATHAN T MD now owns 59,925 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $2,653 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.28 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIOLASE Inc. stands at -59.09. Equity return is now at value -189.30, with -63.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.