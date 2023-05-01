Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.57x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by analysts is $4.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 7.62B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BBD was 29.77M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has risen by 4.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.11% and a quarterly rise of 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for BBD’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.