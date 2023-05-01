Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) has increased by 1.39 when compared to last closing price of 28.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKR is 1.47.

The average price recommended by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $36.83, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On May 01, 2023, BKR’s average trading volume was 6.72M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR’s stock has seen a -1.42% decrease for the week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month and a -6.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for BKR’s stock, with a 5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKR, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

BKR Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.33. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 9,811 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Jan 31. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $303,454 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 20,474 shares at $284,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.