AXT Inc. (AXTI) Stock Showcases -24.80% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AXTI stock has gone down by -13.87%, with a monthly decline of -30.65% and a quarterly plunge of -54.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for AXT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.80% for AXTI stock, with a simple moving average of -52.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is above average at 7.30x. The 36-month beta value for AXTI is also noteworthy at 2.09.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AXTI is $5.49, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for AXTI is 40.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of AXTI on May 01, 2023 was 237.53K shares.

AXTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) has plunged by -14.70 when compared to previous closing price of 3.13, but the company has seen a -13.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXTI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at -31.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI fell by -13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, AXT Inc. saw -39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from CHEN JESSE, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, CHEN JESSE now owns 107,520 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $33,375 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTINE RUSSELL, the Director of AXT Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that CHRISTINE RUSSELL is holding 31,552 shares at $70,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In summary, AXT Inc. (AXTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.