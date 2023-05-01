Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is above average at 9.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is $48.67, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AX on May 01, 2023 was 558.19K shares.

AX) stock’s latest price update

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.77 in relation to its previous close of 37.05. However, the company has experienced a 7.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Robo Advisers Target Young Adults Interested in ESG Investing

AX’s Market Performance

AX’s stock has risen by 7.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.83% and a quarterly drop of -15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Axos Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.73% for AX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AX reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for AX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

AX Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.26. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Nick Mosich, who purchase 2,862 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Nick Mosich now owns 80,556 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $97,308 using the latest closing price.

Grinberg Paul, the Director of Axos Financial Inc., purchase 1,320 shares at $37.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Grinberg Paul is holding 69,542 shares at $49,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 12.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 67.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.36. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.