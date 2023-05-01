Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is $37.71, which is $25.31 above the current market price. The public float for RNA is 50.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.28% of that float. On May 01, 2023, RNA’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

RNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) has dropped by -14.78 compared to previous close of 14.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNA’s Market Performance

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has seen a -24.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.61% decline in the past month and a -47.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for RNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.14% for RNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to RNA, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

RNA Trading at -36.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA fell by -24.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from LEVIN ARTHUR A, who sale 100 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVIN ARTHUR A now owns 19,330 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc., valued at $2,201 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN ARTHUR A, the Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LEVIN ARTHUR A is holding 19,330 shares at $236,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1939.65 for the present operating margin

+84.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stands at -1886.33. The total capital return value is set at -36.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.62. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.