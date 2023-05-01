Assessing the Risk and Potential of Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) Stock

In the past week, TRKA stock has gone down by -12.85%, with a monthly decline of -33.11% and a quarterly surge of 27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.09% for Troika Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.64% for TRKA’s stock, with a -42.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is $1.50, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 370.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On May 01, 2023, TRKA’s average trading volume was 91.46M shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) has dropped by -6.10 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRKA Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares sank -25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2365. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 72.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -244.10, with -23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.