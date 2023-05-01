Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has jumped by 4.08 compared to previous close of 11.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 8.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is $15.00, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for ABR is 167.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.48% of that float. On May 01, 2023, ABR’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR stock saw an increase of 7.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.89% and a quarterly increase of -22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for ABR’s stock, with a -16.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

ABR Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Green William C is holding 138,905 shares at $54,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.