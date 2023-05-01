AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX)’s stock price has increased by 21.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a 35.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is $1.79, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 11.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On May 01, 2023, APCX’s average trading volume was 141.66K shares.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX’s stock has seen a 35.29% increase for the week, with a 57.53% rise in the past month and a -53.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.43% for APCX’s stock, with a 64.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at 32.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +35.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00. Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -104.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.