Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has soared by 1.27 in relation to previous closing price of 19.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for NLY is 466.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on May 01, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY’s stock has seen a 3.26% increase for the week, with a 3.58% rise in the past month and a -14.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Annaly Capital Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for NLY’s stock, with a -7.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to NLY, setting the target price at $6.75 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.24. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.