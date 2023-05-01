Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNOX is $28.25, which is $21.68 above than the current price. The public float for NNOX is 47.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.09% of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on May 01, 2023 was 519.06K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has jumped by 60.80 compared to previous close of 6.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 55.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has risen by 55.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.98% and a quarterly rise of 10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.32% for NNOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

NNOX Trading at 51.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +86.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +69.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-921.16 for the present operating margin

-80.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1226.89. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.