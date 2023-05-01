Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

The 36-month beta value for EGO is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGO is $12.36, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for EGO is 155.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on May 01, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has soared by 5.04 in relation to previous closing price of 10.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.39% gain in the past month and a 16.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for EGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $8.90. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

EGO Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.