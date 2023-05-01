Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Doximity Inc. (DOCS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is above average at 65.98x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCS is $37.00, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for DOCS is 115.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on May 01, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) has decreased by -3.81 when compared to last closing price of 36.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that Doximity Stock Jumps After Earnings, Stock Buyback News

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has experienced a -2.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.41% rise in the past month, and a 3.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for DOCS’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $37 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

DOCS Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.55. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 11. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Doximity Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 4,714 shares at $319,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.05 for the present operating margin

+88.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc. stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 22.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.94. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc. (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.