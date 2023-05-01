Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COIN is $71.87, which is $19.35 above than the current price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.71% of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on May 01, 2023 was 19.53M shares.

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has dropped by -0.70 compared to previous close of 54.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Coinbase to Face Established Rivals in International Push

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has fallen by -8.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.63% and a quarterly drop of -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.65% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $75 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

COIN Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.50. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 51.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,730 shares at the price of $55.49 back on Apr 24. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,649,854 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,730 shares at $62.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,860,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.