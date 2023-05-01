Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 42.88x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABNB is $138.52, which is $19.07 above than the current price. The public float for ABNB is 382.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on May 01, 2023 was 6.07M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.84 in comparison to its previous close of 115.25, however, the company has experienced a 3.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Airbnb to Cut Recruiting Jobs on Prospects for Slower Growth

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a 3.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for ABNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $144 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.19. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 39.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $119.83 back on Apr 18. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 213,284 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $329,532 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Belinda J., the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Johnson Belinda J. is holding 5,920 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.