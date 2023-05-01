An In-Depth Look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock Performance

In the past week, PLTR stock has gone down by -5.26%, with a monthly decline of -5.72% and a quarterly surge of 2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for PLTR’s stock, with a -3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTR is $8.71, which is $1.33 above than the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on May 01, 2023 was 40.15M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/23 that Biden’s upcoming limits on U.S. investments in China expected to target VCs and private equity, not typical portfolios

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Apr 03. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,880,052 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $182,885 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $7.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 206,830 shares at $54,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.