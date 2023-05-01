AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD)’s stock price has plunge by 8.75relation to previous closing price of 1.60.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is 0.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMTD is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is $139.79, The public float for AMTD is 10.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On May 01, 2023, AMTD’s average trading volume was 263.98K shares.

AMTD’s Market Performance

The stock of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 6.75% rise in the past month, and a 1.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for AMTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for AMTD stock, with a simple moving average of -28.43% for the last 200 days.

AMTD Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6534. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.26 for the present operating margin

+99.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD IDEA Group stands at +111.90. The total capital return value is set at 16.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.