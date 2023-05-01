AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 23.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on May 01, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has surged by 23.89 when compared to previous closing price of 6.78, but the company has seen a 21.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has risen by 21.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.34% and a quarterly drop of -18.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.39% for HKD’s stock, with a -87.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKD Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +23.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +21.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.