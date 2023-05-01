Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -13.73% decrease in the past week, with a -75.56% drop in the past month, and a -94.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.37% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.50% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -97.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 0.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 57.79% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLR was 2.47M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.48. However, the company has experienced a -13.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLR Trading at -87.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.32%, as shares sank -75.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0205. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -95.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20. Equity return is now at value -350.40, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.