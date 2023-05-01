Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has increased by 1.55 when compared to last closing price of 12.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 40.41x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.02.

The average price estimated by analysts for AGI is $13.99, which is $0.29 above than the current price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on May 01, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stock saw an increase of 1.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.92% and a quarterly increase of 19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for AGI’s stock, with a 38.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14.50 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

AGI Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.