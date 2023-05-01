Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has decreased by -2.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 32.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKBA is $2.00, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for AKBA on May 01, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA’s stock has seen a 32.70% increase for the week, with a 58.03% rise in the past month and a 47.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.23% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.83% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 75.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 23.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares surge +57.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +31.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6761. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 54.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -331.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.