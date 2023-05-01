AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) has increased by 36.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for AGBA is 3.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of AGBA was 58.89K shares.

AGBA’s Market Performance

The stock of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has seen a 15.50% increase in the past week, with a 19.69% rise in the past month, and a 2.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.05% for AGBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.96% for AGBA’s stock, with a -62.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGBA Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.71%, as shares surge +22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA rose by +15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.