Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has seen a -27.32% decrease in the past week, with a -21.51% drop in the past month, and a -23.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for ADUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.81% for ADUS’s stock, with a -19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) Right Now?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADUS is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADUS is $127.29, which is $45.55 above the current market price. The public float for ADUS is 15.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ADUS on May 01, 2023 was 97.16K shares.

ADUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) has decreased by -28.31 when compared to last closing price of 114.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ADUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $101 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADUS reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for ADUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

ADUS Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADUS fell by -27.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.12. In addition, Addus HomeCare Corporation saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADUS starting from Stevenson Roberton James, who sale 110 shares at the price of $103.44 back on Mar 31. After this action, Stevenson Roberton James now owns 7,546 shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation, valued at $11,378 using the latest closing price.

WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D., the EVP/Chief Information Officer of Addus HomeCare Corporation, sale 783 shares at $98.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D. is holding 6,972 shares at $77,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addus HomeCare Corporation stands at +4.84. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.94. Total debt to assets is 18.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.