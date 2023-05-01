Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 46.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) is above average at 525.00x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 33.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATXG on May 01, 2023 was 96.45K shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

The stock of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has seen a 23.33% increase in the past week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month, and a -30.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.78% for ATXG’s stock, with a -93.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXG Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +23.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8905. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.