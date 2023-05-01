Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 33.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATVI is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is $91.48, which is $13.97 above the current market price. The public float for ATVI is 775.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On May 01, 2023, ATVI’s average trading volume was 7.66M shares.

ATVI stock's latest price update

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 77.61. However, the company has seen a -9.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Microsoft’s $75 Billion Deal for Activision in Peril

ATVI’s Market Performance

ATVI’s stock has fallen by -9.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.08% and a quarterly rise of 1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Activision Blizzard Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for ATVI’s stock, with a 0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATVI, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

ATVI Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.28. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Alegre Daniel, who sale 8,847 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Mar 13. After this action, Alegre Daniel now owns 156,170 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $694,490 using the latest closing price.

Alegre Daniel, the President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $78.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Alegre Daniel is holding 176,690 shares at $781,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+70.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.81. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.69. Total debt to assets is 14.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.