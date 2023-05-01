Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, ABT stock has gone down by -1.07%, with a monthly gain of 12.02% and a quarterly surge of 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Abbott Laboratories The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for ABT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on May 01, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 109.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems At Equity Value of $890M

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $103 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABT, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

ABT Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.20. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from MANNING JOSEPH J, who sale 1,339 shares at the price of $100.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, MANNING JOSEPH J now owns 62,323 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $134,837 using the latest closing price.

Ahlberg Gregory A, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 1,317 shares at $100.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Ahlberg Gregory A is holding 38,420 shares at $132,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.