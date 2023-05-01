4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.15 in relation to its previous close of 16.50. However, the company has experienced a -17.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) by analysts is $39.29, which is $21.28 above the current market price. The public float for FDMT is 28.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.04% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FDMT was 454.49K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT’s stock has seen a -17.42% decrease for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a -15.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for FDMT’s stock, with a 19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDMT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for FDMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FDMT, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

FDMT Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.81. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Chacko Jacob, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.05 back on Apr 21. After this action, Chacko Jacob now owns 0 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,270 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 2,109 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3516.52 for the present operating margin

-24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3435.41. The total capital return value is set at -37.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.12. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 112.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.