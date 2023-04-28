Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.38relation to previous closing price of 93.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZS is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZS is $152.82, which is $67.56 above the current price. The public float for ZS is 86.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on April 28, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen a -7.04% decrease in the past week, with a -15.27% drop in the past month, and a -25.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for ZS’s stock, with a -31.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $125 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.04. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 6,229 shares at the price of $106.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 295,863 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $665,211 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $106.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 291,182 shares at $602,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.