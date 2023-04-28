Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 61.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Zoom Video Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 188.88x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) by analysts is $84.67, which is $23.81 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 224.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ZM was 4.21M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stock saw a decrease of -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.02% for ZM’s stock, with a -22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $75 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.42. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $67.56 back on Apr 18. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 39,619 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $472,953 using the latest closing price.

Crehan Shane, the Chief Accounting Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 11,049 shares at $68.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Crehan Shane is holding 0 shares at $752,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.